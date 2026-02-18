Local artists needed to design new pole banners for Seattle’s CID

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is calling upon local artists to help design new pole banners in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

“If you like to draw, paint, or create digital art, this is your chance to shine,” says SDOT. “Pole banners will add color, energy, and storytelling to the area, creating a warm welcome for everyone.”

The city is hoping local artists will take the opportunity to enter the design contest to engage with the CID community and “celebrate this vibrant neighborhood,” especially as Seattle gears up to welcome thousands of international visitors during the FIFA World Cup this summer.

Here’s what SDOT says your banner designs should look like:

Reflect the spirit and identity of the Chinatown-International District neighborhood.

Make everyone feel proud, welcome, and included.

Use timeless, iconic imagery (no event-specific themes or dates).

Be bold, clear, and visually engaging—readable from a distance.

Work year-round, not tied to seasons or specific events.

You can use cultural symbols, patterns, or modern art. You do not need to use photos or lots of text. Simple and bold is best.

Think of these banners as symbols of the community. They’ll hang proudly on the streets, catching the eye of neighbors, visitors, and everyone traveling by.

A note on the use of AI tools: You may use AI tools for brainstorming ideas, but your final design should be your (or your team’s) work. If you rely on AI during brainstorming, SDOT asks that you note what tool you used in your submission.

Who can enter:

The contest is open to everyone. You can enter by yourself or work with a team, but the SDOT says the work should be substantially your own. You do not need experience with public art to apply, and SDOT strongly encourages any local artists to apply.

Prizes:

First Place: $5,000

$5,000 Second Place : $1,500

: $1,500 Third Place: $1,000

How the contest works:

Round 1: Send Your Ideas - You do not need a finished banner yet. Just send your sketches, icons, or rough ideas. The CIDBIA team will shortlist the best concepts.

You do not need a finished banner yet. Just send your sketches, icons, or rough ideas. The CIDBIA team will shortlist the best concepts. Round 2: The Community Votes - The CIDBIA will show the semi-finalist designs to the CID communities. Neighbors will vote for their favorites.

The CIDBIA will show the semi-finalist designs to the CID communities. Neighbors will vote for their favorites. Final Round: Picking the Winner - A team will review the top 3 designs and pick one to be printed.

If you win, you will work with the design team for 1–2 weeks to make sure your art fits the banners perfectly. You will retain copyright for your design.

Important dates:

Contest Opens: February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 Deadline to Enter: March 13, 2026

March 13, 2026 Voting Starts: March 18, 2026

March 18, 2026 Winner Announced: April 1, 2026

April 1, 2026 ISRD Presentation: April 2026

April 2026 Banners Go Up: May – Early June 2026

How to apply:

Create your design concept.

Save it as a JPG, PNG, or PDF file.

Write a short note (1–2 paragraphs) about your idea.

Submit everything online here: Design Contest – Submission Form

The deadline to apply is March 13, 2026, at 5 p.m., and if you have any questions, you can email: hello@seattlechinatownid.com

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) is hosting the design contest, along with financial support from SDOT as part of the Downtown Activation Plan. The CIDBIA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping Seattle’s Chinatown–International District clean, safe, and thriving.

