Little Saigon property owner sues Seattle for $30M over homelessness policies

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A longtime Little Saigon property owner is suing the City of Seattle, alleging that its homelessness policies have devastated his family’s real estate investments.

Dennis L. Chinn filed a federal lawsuit seeking $30 million in damages, claiming city decisions turned the neighborhood into a center for homelessness and crime, and made his 2.5-acre Asian Plaza property on S. Jackson Street unsellable, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Chinn’s complaint noted city policies led to shuttered businesses, a 2024 fire that destroyed his main building, and the collapse of a $21 million sale to a developer.

Chinn seeks $30M, claims Seattle policies devastated Little Saigon investments

The Little Saigon property owner argued the city’s actions amount to an unconstitutional taking of property and discrimination against a largely immigrant community.

City attorneys have moved to dismiss the case, saying Chinn lacks standing and that his grievances stem from policy disagreements. Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit but said recent safety efforts have reduced thefts and robberies in the area.

Chinn is asking the court not only for damages but also for a fund to compensate other Little Saigon businesses affected by the city’s actions.

©2025 Cox Media Group