Link light rail service disruptions begin May 12

Beginning May 12, Link 1 line service will experience disruptions as work continues to connect existing rail to future extensions and maintenance.

According to Sound Transit, the disruption will be between SeaTac/Airport and Lake stations between May 12 to June 22.

The focus will be on connecting the new Federal Way link extension to the existing 1 Line.

The disruptions will vary through this time and riders are encouraged to visit sountransit.org for details.

Downtown stations may experience closures and reduced service will affect other stations, Sound Transit said.

Riders should allow additional time during their trip and sign up for service alerts.

