Limited train service to resume for Amtrak Cascades

WASHINGTON — Amtrak Cascades says replacement cars are on the way to the Seattle area after several trainsets were taken out of service for corrosion issues.

The train cars are coming from Chicago.

The first Amtrak Cascades trains to resume service are #516 and #519 between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia. These trains are expected to resume service on Tuesday, April 1.

Amtrak says the next set of trains will be in service later this week, including trains #517, #506, and #505 between Seattle and Portland and train #518 between Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver, BC.

As additional train cars are scheduled to arrive within the next week and put into service.

On March 26, Amtrak replaced a series of railcars with bus service until they could find a solution. The trains pulled impacted nearly all trips on Amtrak Cascades’ daily service to 18 stations between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Eugene, Oregon.

“The goal is to quickly restore all trips, but with a limited number of cars on each train,” Amtrak Cascades said. The number of cars on each train will be limited for the time being. Amtrak says most will only have two coach cars, 17 business class seats and a café car.

It is uncertain how long this limited seating will remain in place.

