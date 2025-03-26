Amtrak pulls train services in Cascades; here’s what you need to know

WASHINGTON — Several Amtrak routes nationwide have been canceled after the company discovered corrosion on its Horizon railcars.

A total of 70 passenger cars across the country are affected, including 26 cars on the Amtrak Cascades route, Amtrak told KIRO 7. Amtrak said instead of taking a railcar, passengers will be taking a bus.

In the short term, Amtrak said buses have been secured through March 30. Passengers will board buses at the Amtrak stations where trains stop.

The trains pulled affect nearly all trips on Amtrak Cascades daily service to 18 stations between Vancouver, British Columbia and Eugene, Oregon.

The only trips that will be served by the one remaining non-Horizon train are #503 and #508, traveling daily between Seattle and Eugene.

Amtrak sent the following statement to KIRO 7:

“In compliance with federal requirements and its ongoing commitment to safety, Amtrak routinely inspects its railcars and locomotives. We discovered corrosion in several Horizon railcars and, while working with the manufacturer, decided to remove the equipment from service after learning of additional areas of concern from intensive inspections of multiple cars. The removal of this equipment from service will affect services on several routes: Downeaster, Hiawatha, Borealis, and Amtrak Cascades. Some trains, such as the Downeaster, will operate with fewer cars, while other services will be provided substitute transportation until a long-term plan is developed.”

Business Class riders will be downgraded to Coach Class and will receive a refund for the price difference, according to Amtrak.

“Amtrak said it is determining how to replace the grounded Horizon trains by redistributing other trains in its national fleet. Amtrak will notify the states of Washington and Oregon as soon as a plan is in place to move replacement trains to the Pacific Northwest.

This is a developing story.

