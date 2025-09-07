Lightning sparks three new fires in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

A late-night lightning storm on Saturday, Sept. 6, started three small wildfires across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The largest of the new fires, the Mac Creek Fire, is burning near Icicle Ridge about seven miles west of Leavenworth.

Officials estimate it has grown to 10 acres. Aviation crews have been ordered to support firefighters already working in the area.

A second fire, called the Dirty Face Fire, is burning on Dirty Face Mountain about 18 miles northwest of Leavenworth. It is estimated at 1 acre.

A rappel team and air attack resources are responding, while an engine crew and a squad crew began hiking in Sunday morning.

The third blaze, the Rock Pass Fire, is much smaller at one-tenth of an acre. It is located in the Pasayten Wilderness, about 10 miles northwest of Harts Pass and roughly 37 miles northwest of Winthrop. Two smokejumpers have been dispatched to that site.

No structures are reported threatened at this time. Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

