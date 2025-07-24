Life on State Route 167 is about to change

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Time to unlearn 18 years of driving on northbound SR 167. We’re not too far away from a major change in the HOT (high-occupancy toll) lane and tolling system from Sumner to Renton.

You’ve seen the new cameras go up. You’ve seen the new signs. The new striping is on the way. Life as you’ve known it on the Valley Freeway is changing.

The HOT lane from Auburn to Renton is becoming an express toll lane, just like the existing toll lanes on I-405 between Bellevue and Lynnwood.

“We’re modernizing the system and replacing equipment that’s been in use there for about 18 years, and we’re bringing it all up to the same standards we have with all our other toll roads,” Lauren McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) toll division, said.

Carpoolers will need a pass for SR 167 HOT lane

However, that will mean significant changes for those who want to use that lane and how they can access it for free. Up until now, only solo drivers needed a pass to pay their way into the HOT lane. Carpoolers didn’t need a pass. It was the honor system. Now they do, or they will be tolled.

“You’ll still be able to carpool toll-free, but you just have to have a flex pass set to HOV mode to do so,” McLaughlin explained. “That’ll tell the system. Hey, I’ve got my buddies with me. We’re carpooling. Don’t charge me a toll.”

The flex pass costs $15, plus tax. It’s the same pass drivers have been using on I-405 since it opened. If you’re in the toll lane after this transition without a flex pass, you will be charged the toll, whether you have the proper number of people to qualify as HOV.

Drivers without a pass will be charged the toll, plus $2 for pay-by-mail. This should eliminate the rampant cheating that SR 167 sees in the HOT lane today. You will also pay a toll for how long you’re in the lane. The new signs will show segments of the highway. The signs will have toll amounts for three destinations.

“You’re still only paying that one toll, but now you’re paying for the amount of road you use,” McLaughlin said. “You lock in the rate you see when you enter the lane there.”

You won’t pay three separate tolls — only one toll for your destination. You will also have limited options for getting in and out of the toll lane.

“For most of the roadway, you’re going to see those double white lines that are illegal to cross, and then certain entry and exit points that have a dashed line there to tell drivers this is where you get in and this is where you get out,” McLaughlin said.

You can’t just jump in and out of the toll lane. Crossing the double white line is illegal, and it is incredibly dangerous.

Motorcycles will need pass to ride toll-free in SR 167 toll lanes

What about motorcycles?

“They will actually need to get a motorcycle pass,” McLaughlin said. “There is a special pass for motorcycles that they will need to carpool toll-free in the SR 167 express toll lanes. They’re changing names now that it is upgrading to keep it consistent with I-405.”

The state has not released the exact date when this tolling system will go active, but it is expected sometime this fall.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

