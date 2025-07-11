Lewis County declares itself a ‘non-sanctuary’ county after unanimous vote

CHEHALIS, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Lewis County commissioners have approved a resolution that makes the county a “non-santuary” city at the Lewis County Courthouse in Chehalis.

The resolution was first heard at the beginning of June and was approved by the Lewis County Commissioners’ Board on July 8.

Lewis County approved as a ‘non-sanctuary’ city

Sean Swope, Scott Brummer, and Lindsey Pollock, the three Lewis County Commissioners, passed Resolution 25-158 in a unanimous vote of support.

Lewis County noted it took into consideration the obligation to adhere to both the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of the State of Washington, according to the resolution.

“Lewis County hereby declares that it is not a sanctuary county,” the resolution stated. “The County shall not adopt or enforce any ordinance, regulation, or policy that prohibits or materially restricts cooperation with federal immigration authorities, unless expressly required by state or federal law.”

Approximately an hour and a half of public comments were held before the passing of the resolution, which was then followed by boos after the policy was passed, chanting “shame” at the commissioners, according to The Chronicle.

Public comments were limited to two minutes per person, instead of the regular three-minute limit. In a note read aloud by the Board’s clerk, Rieva Lester, the time limit change was enacted to allow extra time for more people to give their testimony.

“Please note that in an effort to ensure as many people as possible can share their views, public comment will be limited to two minutes per person,” Lester said. “We will delay public comment on proposed Resolution 25-158 until after all of the other topics have been covered. Please also note that we will limit the time devoted to public comment, as allowed per RCW 42.30.240. To ensure your voice is heard, we encourage you to submit written comments before the meeting begins.”

Throughout the public comment period, 23 speakers voiced their opinions on the resolution. 19 opposed the idea while four supported in person, with many other speakers testifying virtually. Those who testified virtually had roughly the same ratio of for and against as those in person, according to The Chronicle.

Opposing comments noted the resolution would violate state immigration laws, like the Keep Washington Working Act and the Courts Open to All Act. Additionally, those opposing the resolution claimed the policy could impede residents’ rights to due process, promote racial profiling, or increase Lewis County’s susceptibility to lawsuits.

Public comments from the meeting

“Washington state law already ensures the appropriate cooperation with federal immigration enforcement under RCW 10.93.160, which actually explicitly prohibits local law enforcement from detaining individuals solely for civil immigration violations. There’s no need to duplicate what the state already has outlined in working with federal agencies,” said Dianna Torres, a Centralia business owner.

“The commissioners should be looking for resources and alternatives to fight for our rights when we’re talking about federal money. It is our money, and we should be using avenues that we have available to us to exercise that right instead of implementing resolutions that are really just for show,” Torres continued.

Lorenzo Rodriguez Jr. voiced his frustration with the resolution regarding his work status as a first-generation immigrant from Mexico.

“If we as immigrants [are] out of the farm industry, out of the reforestation, out of the construction, then we are going to have problems,” Rodriguez said. “The economy of Lewis County is going to be a mess. We are really hard-working people. Just let us work. Let us provide for our families. Let us pay our taxes.”

Lewis County Commissioners’ statements

Swope provided statements at the beginning and end of the public comment period, highlighting the need for the resolution and how the policy would not change current county operations.

“Resolution 25-158 reaffirms that Lewis County is not a sanctuary county and declares our full commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law,” Swope said. “It’s important to make clear this resolution does not change our policies. It confirms our existing position and takes a critical step to ensure Lewis County is removed from the Department of Homeland Security’s list of sanctuary jurisdictions.”

In reference to the list of sanctuary jurisdictions published by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Swope mentioned that locations on the list could lose federal funding, and Lewis County could lose as much as $37 million for local programs and projects.

“I would note that the process surrounding this resolution has raised concerns for me, particularly because I have yet to receive a response from Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s Office explaining why Lewis County was mistakenly included on a list of so-called sanctuary counties,” Pollock said. “The haste with which this resolution was initially introduced created unnecessary confusion and concerns, especially among immigrants who contribute to our communities and among residents who want to ensure that Lewis County remains in compliance with both state and federal law.”

Brummer addressed prior comments about racial profiling and issues within the justice system being more probable with the passing of the new resolution.

“The resolution does not change the due process of the law. It does not negate or impact the judicial process that we have here in Lewis County,” Brummer said. “It does not bring us to a racial divide, especially within our local law enforcement and law enforcement in the community, in any way, shape, or form.”

