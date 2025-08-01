Level 3 “go now” evacuation ordered for wildfire in Winthrop

WINTHROP, Wash. — Fire crews in Okanogan County have issued a level 3 immediate evacuation order for an active wildfire in the Stud Horse Mountain area in Winthrop.

Okanogan County Fire reports that evacuations are complete in the area, as the fire has spread to over 400 acres, and no structures have been reported lost.

The “go now” evacuation is for Upper Bear Creek Road, Bear Creek Road, and Sunflower Lane, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the gym of Liberty Bell Elementary School at 18 Twin Lakes Road in Winthrop.

Crews say lightning

strikes mixed with strong winds could have contributed to the cause of the fire.

For more information, visit okanogancounty.org.

