Level 3 evacuations in place for homes near Dry Creek Trail

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Level 3 “go now” evacuations are in place for homes near the Dry Creek Trail due to the Bear Gulch Fire.

The Bear Gulch Fire, in the Olympic National Forest, continues to grow—currently at 19,980 acres with 5% containment.

Amid evacuation orders, the Dry Creek Trail is closed due to the wildfire.

Fighting the Bear Gulch Fire is difficult as the terrain is steep and inaccessible in parts, according to the latest news release from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

Weather conditions are dry, but rainfall could be possible this weekend, into early next week.

Central Washington fires still burning

Moving to central Washington, the Sugarloaf Fire, 12 miles northeast of Leavenworth, spans 31,048 acres and is 27% contained.

The Labor Mountain Fire, 14 miles north of Cle Elum, is burning 17,180 acres and is 7% contained.

Meanwhile, the Wildcat Fire, near Mount Rainier National Park, spans 10,059 acres at 7% containment.

Closer to the Idaho border, near Davenport, the Rattlesnake Fire is burning 21,845 acres and is 96% contained.

Protecting from wildfire smoke

Air quality surrounding several of the fires is unhealthy, while most of the air quality in eastern Washington is moderate, as shown on the Washington State Department of Ecology’s online map.

Those in the path of wildfire smoke should try to stay indoors, use an air fan, and keep windows and doors closed, according to Ecology.

If outdoors, the agency recommends avoiding strenuous activity and wearing goggles to protect eyes, along with an N95 or N100 mask. Also, to avoid adding to air pollution, wait to mow the lawn or refuel vehicles.

