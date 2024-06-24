Level 3 evacuations have been issued for some residents near the Number Two Fire in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — DEVELOPING: On Sunday the Chelan County Emergency Management Agency issued a Level 3 evacuation alert for residents near the Number Two Fire located approximately four miles west of Wenatchee.

TIMELINE:

5:57 p.m. - The Red Cross is opening a shelter at Sage Hills Church by 7 p.m.

No. 2 Canyon Fire: The Red Cross is opening a shelter for evacuees at Sage Hills Church, 1601 5th St. It will be open by 7 pm. Posted by Chelan County Emergency Management on Sunday, June 23, 2024

5:56 p.m. - The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (WADNR) reported that the fire had grown to 100 acres.

DNR is responding to the #NumberTwoFire located approx. 4 miles west of Wenatchee. Fire is estimated at 100 acres. Ground and air resources are responding. Please refer to this link for updates on evacuations: https://t.co/GvCrHOjXE6 — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 24, 2024

5:29 p.m. - Chelan County Emergency Management issued a Level 3 for No. 2 Canyon Road from milepost 1.5 to Castle Heights Road and all of King’s Court. Those who do not live on No. 2 Canyon Road are asked to stay clear.

Level 3 Evacuation Level -- Get out now! For No. 2 Canyon Road in Wenatchee, from milepost 1.5 to Castle Heights Road.... Posted by Chelan County Emergency Management on Sunday, June 23, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.

©2024 Cox Media Group