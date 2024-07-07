Level 3 evacuations expanded for Pioneer Fire along Lake Chelan as fire grows

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations for the Pioneer fire along Lake Chelan were extended Saturday evening from Moore Point to Safety Harbor.

The fire is now estimated at over 7,100 acres.

Level 3 Evacuations began to be reissued Friday morning and have expanded twice since then.

Pioneer Fire Evacuation Map

The fire started June 8 on the east side of Lake Chelan. It quickly grew from 10-15 acres to 300 in one day and was over 1500 acres when a state of emergency was declared June 14.

After two weeks of growth, it finally seemed progress was being. The fire had grown to around 4,700 acres but was 7% contained and all level 3 evacuations were lowered to level 2 on June 28.

The fire didn’t spread much until July 4 when warmer and drier conditions helped the fire spread north and south. On Friday the fire was estimated at 5,465 acres. On Saturday that number had jumped to 7,180 acres. The fire is 14% contained.

North of the Level 3 Evacuations there are Level 2 Evacuations from Moore Pint to Flick Creek and Level 1 Evacuations north of Flick Creek to Hazard Creek.

South of the Level 3 Evacuations there are Level 2 Evacuations from Safety Harbor to Camas Creek and Level 1 Evacuations from Camas Creek to Mitchell Creek.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources evacuation levels are:

Level 1 means be ready. Be alert. There is a threat in your area.

Level 2 means get set to leave at a moment’s notice.

Level 3 means go. Leave now.

