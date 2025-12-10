Level 1 evacuation orders in place in Sumner due to flooding

SUMNER, Wash. — People living in certain parts of Sumner have been given a Level 1 evacuation order due to flooding and rivers expected to crest later in the day.

The Puyallup River is continuing to rise, impacting residents in the Rivergrove area. According to the Sumner Police Department, these levels are about three feet higher than yesterday’s levels.

If that level holds, water will be at the top of the levvee, and emergency officials don’t know if it will go over.

Sumner police say buildings immediately adjacent to the river may be impacted in Rainier Manor, The Retreat Apartments and Riverwalk condos.

Residents in those areas next to the river are in Level 1 Evacuation, which means you should prepare to evacuate in case.

You can always evacuate before police recommend it.

If you chose to evacuate, make sure you grab pets, necessary medication and other essentials.

The YMCA (16101 64th St E, Sumner) is available as a day use shelter. You must show ID to access the shelter. Check and see if the shelter allows pets.

SR 410 was closed for several hours, and may close again if water continues to go over the roadway.

Remember, if you see a flooded road and/or a road closed sign, do not drive through it, no matter what kind of car you have.

