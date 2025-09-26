Legislation pushes for mandatory 3-day work weeks for King County employees

SEATTLE — New legislation has been introduced for King County employees that will require at least three days of in-person work per week.

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn introduced the legislation on Thursday.

Dunn says that following through on their employees’ return-to-work commitments was long overdue.

“Returning to in-person work will not only improve services to residents, it will also ensure the public’s right to see their government at work and what their taxes are, or are not, paying for,” said Dunn.

The newly proposed legislation will not only require in-person workdays but also quarterly reports on the number of employees during the week, submitted by the county executive.

The legislation is expected to be handed over to a special Council Labor Policy Committee once it is ready.

The City of Seattle’s in-person work expectations were introduced in Aug. 2024.

It also confirms an announcement from King County in 2024, stating that they wanted employees to return to in-person work.

However, the county has been slow to enforce it until now.

Approximately 18,000 employees work for King County, with the majority based in Downtown Seattle.

