‘Leave the driving to us!’: Sound Transit offers free fares, longer hours on New Year’s Eve

Sound Transit is offering extended hours and free fares on New Year’s Eve to help riders get home safely.

All Sound Transit buses and trains will be free to ride on New Year’s Eve, and the light rail will have extended hours for the holiday, the agency announced in a news release Tuesday.

“Looking for a safe and reliable option for New Year’s Eve travel? Leave the driving to us!” Sound Transit stated.

Light rail will have extended hours

The last southbound train will leave from Lynnwood at 1:57 a.m., serving Westlake at 2:28 a.m., and arriving in Federal Way at 3:23 a.m.

The last northbound train will leave from Federal Way at 1:56 a.m., serving Westlake at 2:52 a.m., and arriving in Lynnwood at 3:24 a.m.

Sound Transit noted the light rail will run every 15 minutes during late-night hours.

Free rides on transit

All services will be free for the day, including King County Metro, Community Transit, Everett Transit, Pierce Transit, and the Seattle Streetcar.

Riders can sign up for automatic email service alerts for the Link light rail, ST Express bus routes, the T Line, and the Sounder N Line and S Line on Sound Transit’s website.

