At least three injured in downtown Seattle shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Three people were injured in a shooting in downtown Seattle on Monday evening.

Seattle Police Department officers first responded to 2nd Avenue and Blanchard Street around 5:15 p.m. to reports of one person injured.

By 5:24 p.m., SPD had updated the victim total to three, and the suspect was still unaccounted for.

The Seattle Department of Transportation warned drivers that SPD activity at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street was blocking all lanes, advising commuters to use alternate routes.


