At least one person dead in crash with semi-truck on SR-167

At least one person has died in a crash on State Route 167 at State Route 18.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash involved a semi-truck and a car.

The crash is blocking two northbound lanes of SR 167.

Troopers are asking drivers to use other routes for the time being.

No word on what caused the crash or how long it’ll take to clear the roadway.

Incident Response, State Patrol, and fire crews responded.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says they are expecting this to be a lengthy closure, with traffic backed up 3+ miles as of 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

