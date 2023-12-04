At least half of Mukilteo elementary school damaged in overnight fire

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Fire officials are investigating how a fire started at a Mukilteo elementary school early Monday.

Mukilteo Fire crews were dispatched to Endeavor Elementary School on Harbour Pointe Boulevard after receiving a report of a fire alarm at 1:31 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and found fire inside.

Crews from Mukilteo, Paine Field and South County Fire were among those who responded. The response included 42 firefighters, eight engines and two ladder trucks, which were used to fight the fire that was in the roof.

The fire was contained by 3:37 am.

Because of holes cut in the roof and ceilings to get to the fire, repairs need to be in place before the forecasted incoming rain.

According to Mukilteo Fire, there is damage to the building caused by flames and the water used to put out the fire. At least half of the school was affected by the fire.

School officials were at the scene trying to determine how to make repairs and accommodate students.

We are working to contact school district officials.

