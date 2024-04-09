At least a dozen suspects burglarize, ransack Central District marijuana store

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a pot shop in Seattle’s Central District.

Over a dozen suspects were caught on camera ransacking the store.

Austin Bren, store manager at Forbidden Cannabis Club says that around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday, he got a call from the security company.

When he took a look at the surveillance cameras, he saw three cars outside the store.

The group of suspects, ready with bags in their hands, gathered around one of the cars and watched as it rammed into the building.

“Eleven to 15 people jumped out of the other cars and ran inside and started stealing product… As of right now we’re tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of product and property damages for the business,” said Bren.

Bren says the shop opened back in September of 2022, and up until last week he says they had not been targeted.

“We had an attempted robbery on Friday of last week, so we were beefing up security anyways,” said Bren.

He believes it was the same suspects and says pot shops need more protection.

“Give us the opportunity to one protect ourselves, to ensure ourselves in a way that’s going to be effective long term for our business,” said Bren.

Police believes the suspects are in their teens to early 20s.

“This isn’t just one or two kids, this is a gigantic choregraphed event…with no regard to what’s going to happen to them because they know they are just going to be let off,” said Bren.

The store is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

