Lazy Dog Crazy Dog closes after threats following animal cruelty charge

SEATTLE — A Ballard kennel has closed its doors for good after a former employee was accused of beating a dog to death.

Lazy Dog Crazy Dog sent out an email to customers about the closure on Sunday, saying it was effective starting at 6 p.m.

“Over the past two weeks, we have received hundreds of menacing messages and threats of violence directed at our employees and our business,” the email stated.

It went on to state that the threats came in all forms: email, social media, phone calls and even some in-person confrontations.

“The safety of our employees, the dogs in our car, and our customers are paramount – we simply cannot continue to safely offer our services under these conditions.”

The company apologized to customers whose holiday plans may be impacted by the abrupt closure.

“We will deeply miss caring for your dogs and being part of the Ballard community,” the note read.

Customers with prepaid credit are asked to contact the business at play@lazycrazydog.com to get a refund.

On October 13, KIRO 7 reported that former employee Dejean Cornelius Bowens pleaded not guilty to an animal cruelty charge.

On August 3, he’s accused of beating a black lab named Mitch to death.

According to a report from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Bowens became irritated after Mitch spilled or knocked something over, and Bowens allegedly ‘lost control’ and kicked the dog multiple times, causing internal bleeding.

According to that report, Mitch wasn’t taken to the vet for almost an hour after the incident.

Veterinary staff told police that Mitch was not able to stand on his own and his abdomen was full of blood. Despite five rounds of CPR, Mitch had passed away.

“We are heartbroken and outraged by what happened. The actions of this former employee are in complete violation of our values, our mission, and the standard of care we’ve upheld for over 16 years while serving tens of thousands of dogs. We continue to support law enforcement and hope that justice is served for the dog,” a statement from the business said.

Bowens’ next court date is scheduled for November 26.

