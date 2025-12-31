Lawsuit says King County deputies watched as woman sat in Kent traffic before fatal crash

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the estate of Erica Horne alleges King County sheriff’s deputies failed to intervene during a mental health crisis moments before she was fatally struck by a car in Kent, according to court records.

The lawsuit, brought by a personal representative of Horne’s estate, centers on events that unfolded the night of Dec. 5, 2022, near Pacific Highway South and South 252nd Street.

According to the complaint, Horne boarded a bus at the Tukwila International Boulevard Transit Center around 8:30 p.m.

Roughly 30 minutes later, the bus stopped along Pacific Highway South after Horne crossed the yellow line near the front door and sat on the bus steps to smoke.

Court filings say sheriff’s deputies arrived more than half an hour later and persuaded Horne to leave the bus.

While standing next to the bus at about 9:46 p.m., Horne told a deputy:

“Why would I leave? I don’t feel safe. I just got assaulted on the bus. You’re telling me to leave, but not trying to help me. So I should sit in the middle of the street...”

A deputy asked whether she had been assaulted, and Horne replied:

“That or whatever happened.”

The lawsuit alleges that about a minute and a half later, Horne walked away from the bus and into the southbound lanes of Pacific Highway South, dropped her luggage, turned her back to traffic, sat down in the roadway, and lit a cigarette.

The filing states she remained in the deputies’ line of sight.

Approximately 11 seconds later, according to the complaint, a car struck Horne, throwing her body 30 to 40 feet down the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at age 34.

The lawsuit describes Horne as someone who struggled throughout her life with mental health issues, addiction, and homelessness.

It alleges deputies knew or should have known she was in immediate distress and at risk of serious harm but did not intervene.

The complaint names King County Sheriff’s Office and unidentified deputies as defendants, arguing they assumed a duty of care when they removed Horne from the bus and interacted with her shortly before her death.

The suit alleges King County is responsible for the deputies’ actions.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to the King County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

The lawsuits seek damages for pain and suffering, wrongful death, and loss to Horne’s family, along with attorney fees and other relief to be determined at trial.

The filings state the investigation is ongoing and may be amended as additional information becomes available.

