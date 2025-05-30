Lawsuit: ‘Juvenile Alcatraz’ group home on island near Anacortes allowed decades of child abuse

Two men who say they were repeatedly abused while living at a group home on Cypress Island decades ago are now suing the facility’s operator, alleging it failed to protect vulnerable children from rampant sexual and physical abuse.

Cypress Island is northwest of Anacortes is only accessible by boat.

In a federal lawsuit filed May 28 in the U.S. District Court for Western Washington, the plaintiffs, identified as D.P. and J.S., accuse the nonprofit group home Secret Harbor of negligence, abuse, and discrimination.

D.P. lived at the home between 1977 and 1979; J.S. was placed there between 1982 and 1984.

Both say they were victimized while under the facility’s care.

The lawsuit claims the home failed in its duty to safeguard children who had already suffered trauma.

Instead, it allegedly created a culture of fear, violence, and silence.

Secret Harbor, also known by other names over the years including Secret Harbor Farms and Youth Net, operated a group home for boys with behavioral challenges.

The plaintiffs say the isolation of the home contributed to an environment where abuse could flourish unchecked.

According to the complaint, boys were often housed with others who had histories of perpetrating abuse, while staff lacked the training or information needed to keep children safe.

Court documents describe the home as being referred to by residents as “Juvenile Alcatraz,” and detail accounts of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse by staff and other residents.

The lawsuit claims Secret Harbor hired and retained staff with criminal backgrounds or substance abuse issues, sometimes without checking references or providing adequate training.

Although names are provided in the lawsuit, since this is not a criminal lawsuit, KIRO 7 will not be naming the individuals accused in the civil lawsuit.

G.G., allegedly nicknamed “The Strangler,” who had no formal childcare experience and was promoted despite reports of physical abuse.

B.S., hired in 1984, reportedly had a known substance abuse problem, but Secret Harbor allegedly did not conduct background checks before hiring him.

K.D., hired in 1988, had previously been placed on the state’s child abuse registry, according to the suit.

A former executive director is accused of drinking on the job and encouraging staff to do the same.

One incident allegedly involved him directing staff to abandon children in Anacortes while intoxicated.

The suit alleges that the organization not only ignored abuse but also discouraged staff from reporting incidents to Child Protective Services.

Reports were allegedly altered or suppressed entirely to avoid scrutiny.

According to the complaint, D.P. was sexually abused multiple times by a staff member during his placement at Secret Harbor in the late 1970s.

J.S. alleges he was repeatedly assaulted by fellow residents in the early 1980s.

Both men claim the abuse led to lifelong emotional and psychological trauma.

The lawsuit also includes a discrimination claim under Washington state law, asserting that D.P., as a member of a protected class, was treated differently due to his gender or disability.

His attorneys say that status was a substantial factor in the abuse he suffered.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and other relief.

They have demanded a jury trial.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Secret Harbor for comment.

©2025 Cox Media Group