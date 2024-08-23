Lawsuit accuses RealPage of conspiring with landlords to drive up Washington rents

In collaboration with a bipartisan group of eight other attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Justice, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against RealPage, a national software company, accusing it of conspiring with landlords to artificially inflate rental prices.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, alleges that RealPage used its software to facilitate price-fixing among landlords, leading to higher tenant rents.

According to the lawsuit, RealPage’s software, which includes products like AI Revenue Management, YieldStar, and Lease Rent Options (LRO), collects nonpublic, competitively sensitive data from landlords and uses it to generate coordinated pricing recommendations.

The lawsuit asserts that these recommendations are designed to maximize landlord profits by reducing competition.

Since 2017, 800,000 leases in Washington State have been priced using RealPage’s software.

Ferguson’s office began investigating RealPage in January 2023 following a ProPublica report highlighting how the company’s algorithm might contribute to rising rents across the country.

The investigation revealed that RealPage’s software encourages landlords to raise rents even with low occupancy rates and avoid negotiating with tenants.

The software sometimes suggests longer lease terms to prevent a surplus of available units, which could otherwise drive rents down.

One potential client described RealPage’s model as “classic price fixing,” the lawsuit argues that the software’s practices have contributed to Washington State’s high housing costs.

Washington ranks among the states with the highest “housing wage” in the country.

A family must earn approximately $40 per hour to afford a two-bedroom home without spending more than 30% of their income on rent.

The average renter in Washington earns only $29 per hour, making housing affordability a significant issue in the state.

“RealPage colluded to fix prices and keep rents rising in order to boost profits,” Ferguson said in a statement. “The cost of housing is putting a strain on too many working families. My legal team and I will stand up to this collusion and fight for affordable rents for Washingtonians.”

The lawsuit seeks to halt RealPage’s alleged illegal practices and to prevent the company and participating landlords from continuing to exchange sensitive competitive information.

The case is part of a broader effort by Ferguson’s office to address the growing housing affordability problem in Washington State, where rents have surged significantly in recent years.

The lawsuit further claims that RealPage facilitated “user group” meetings where landlords could share competitive information and discuss pricing strategies, reinforcing the price-fixing allegations.

A RealPage vice president reportedly described the company’s approach by stating, “There is a greater good in everybody succeeding versus essentially trying to compete against one another in a way that actually keeps the industry down.”

Ferguson’s legal team, including Assistant Attorneys General and economic analysts, seeks to end these practices and restore competitive pricing in Washington’s rental market.

