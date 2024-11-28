Last-minute Thanksgiving shopping creates traffic in Puget Sound

SEATTLE — The last-minute holiday rush is underway as hundreds of thousands of people are rushing to the stores for their last-minute shopping for Thanksgiving.

The Costco parking lot in Lynnwood was jam-packed, while cars were sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic at the Federal Way location.

“Oh, I’m always anxious about coming to Costco, just a little more (Wednesday),” Mark Trenter, who was shopping with his family at the Federal Way location, said. “It’s always hard to get in this Costco.”

“Man, it’s always chaos around this time,” Le’Andre Cater, who was shopping for his family in Federal Way, said.

Crews with KIRO 7 News saw long lines inside the Federal Way Costco as people waited to check out with their carts filled with groceries and ingredients.

At one point, the rotisserie chicken was completely gone in the afternoon.

Workers were quickly filling the freezers with plenty of turkeys, while customers were grabbing pies left and right.

One customer purchased nearly 20 pumpkin pies.

A Costco worker told KIRO 7 News that she restocked more than 1,600 pies within six hours.

Homa Irajpanas, a customer, said she stopped by the store to pick up food and clothes, not for her family, but for people and pets in need.

“I love animals and I love the people,” she said. “Because they’re closed (Thursday), the food bank and everywhere, and they need food.”

“It’s not only about me. It’s about animals. It’s about people. It’s about people in need. It’s about families getting together. Everybody should do that,” she also said.

