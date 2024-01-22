Last known remains of Green River Killer victims identified

The last known victim remains of the Green River Killer have been identified, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Partial remains found in 2003 and labeled as Bones 20, have been positively identified as Tammie Liles.

A forensic sequencing laboratory contracted by the King County Sheriff’s Office identified Liles after extensive genetic genealogy testing.

A DNA sample was obtained from Liles’ mother and sent to the University of North Texas, which used traditional STR and mitochondrial DNA testing to identify her.

Some of Liles’ remains were found in 1985 near the Tualatin Golf Course near Tigard, Oregon.

In 2003, Gary Ridgway -- the Green River Killer -- led investigators to a site on the Kent-Des Moines Road, where some additional bones and teeth were found.

Those remains were not identified at the time and were labeled as Bones #20.

Ridgway would plead guilty in Nov. 2003 to the murder of Bones #20 and was sentenced to life in prison.

