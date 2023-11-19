Last day to leave feedback on citywide Seattle Department of Transportation projects

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation is looking to revamp travel throughout the city and Sunday is the last day to share feedback.

There are proposed projects in every neighborhood, you can take a look here. Some projects, like in West Seattle and Ballard, are centered around the new light rail stations.

Others, like in South Seattle and Queen Anne, aim to restore trails and make them safer for pedestrians.

Today, we're releasing our project list for the #SeattleTransportationPlan.



Before you read it, we want you to understand exactly what this list is and why we're sharing it.



Read on: pic.twitter.com/SrwPipGBXy — Seattle Department of Transportation (@seattledot) October 20, 2023

SDOT said its goals are “safety, equity, and sustainability.”

SDOT said it wants to “prioritize safety for travelers in Seattle, with no serious injury or fatal crashes.”

You can read the full plan here.

To leave feedback, email STP@Seattle.gov or call SDOT’s voicemail line at 206-257-2114.









