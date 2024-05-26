Last day for Full Tilt Ice Cream in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Full Tilt Ice Cream in White Center is closing Sunday after nearly 16 years in business.

Full Tilt is located at 9629 16th Avenue Southwest and will be open from 2-8 p.m.

The closure comes after Full Tilt’s co-founder Justin Cline died March 2, following a heart attack. He was 49.

Cline left behind a wife and two kids.

Cline and his business are a beloved part of the White Center community. In 2001 after an arson fire that devastated six businesses, Full Tilt immediately began raising money for displaced workers.

On the Full Tilt website Justin’s wife Ann wrote: “Full Tilt was never just about the ice cream. But now Justin is gone, and it just isn’t the same without him. It’s time for Full Tilt as we know it to end.”

Full Tilt also has a location in Columbia City on Rainier Avenue South. That location will remain open.

