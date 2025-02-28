Laser strike on Washington State Patrol plane, arrest made

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol plane was struck with a laser in Olympia Thursday night.

Thermal video from the plane named ‘Smokey 4′ shows a person pointing a green laser at the aircraft from a wooded area near Wheeler Avenue Southeast.

Olympia Police were able to arrest the person seven minutes after the strike was first reported.

According to the FAA, intentionally aiming lasers at aircraft violates federal law, and high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots.

WSP reports laser strike in Olympia (Washington State Patrol)

