Large tree knocks out power to several homes in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Multiple trees caused damage and power outages all across Western Washington on Thursday morning.

According to the Renton Regional Fire Authority, a large tree fell on power lines on NE 23rd Street and Edmonds Avenue at around 2:00 a.m.

The tree was so large that it completely blocked the street, making it impossible to pass.

It also brought down active power lines, creating a dangerous situation for anyone nearby.

Residents were asked to take precautions until the situation was resolved.

The road was closed and marked off with tape, and Puget Sound Energy and Renton Public Works were notified.

Power was eventually restored to the homes that were affected.

©2025 Cox Media Group