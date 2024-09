A large cloud of smoke and visible flames drew attention to an encampment fire near 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street, along southbound Interstate 5, in Seattle Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Firefighters responded quickly to the blaze and fully extinguished it by 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no surrounding structures were impacted.

