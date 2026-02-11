Large rocks block Sleepy Hollow Road; crews warn of spring rockfalls

A rockfall along Sleepy Hollow Road near Wenatchee is a sign that spring has arrived, according to Chelan County Public Works.

County officials said large rocks came down about three-quarters of a mile west of Sleepy Hollow Heights.

The road remains open, but drivers are being asked to stay away while crews bring in heavy equipment to remove the debris.

When a loader arrives on scene, the road will close for a short time so crews can safely clear the rocks.

Officials said the work should be finished by the end of the day.

Crews have already cleaned up much of the area and plan to return with a broom to finish clearing the roadway.

Traffic cones are in place to alert drivers.

Public Works said spring weather often leads to rockfalls because of wet conditions.

Officials are urging drivers to be alert for rocks and debris on county roads this time of year.

If you come across a rockfall, officials said to call 911 so dispatchers can contact road crews.

