Large response to battery fire at Seattle e-bike storage facility

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire had a large response on Monday morning to a fire inside a Georgetown storage facility for rental bikes and scooters.

The fire was reported as a lithium battery fire around 6:15 a.m. at a warehouse in the 500 block of S River Street in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood.

The building is a storage facility for Lime Bikes. Firefighters found batteries on fire inside the building and extinguished them, taking the additional step of removing the batteries from the building to ensure the fire would not reignite or spread.

Seattle Fire officials say that workers were charging multiple batteries at the time of the fire, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Seattle Fire’s David Cuerpo cautions that those who own and charge their electric bikes and scooters at home should not charge your bike or scooter near an entry/exit from your home or business. That’s because any fire that might occur on your machine would block your exit from the building.

The building was evacuated, and no one was hurt.













