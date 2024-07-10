Firefighters respond to large fire next to 1st Avenue Bridge in Georgetown

SEATTLE — A large fire has halted traffic on State Route 99 as it burns next to the First Avenue bridge.

The fire is burning on First Avenue South and East Marginal Way South in Georgetown.

According to video from the scene, it appears several semi-trucks were on fire.

.@SeattleFire activity on 1st Ave S at E Marginal Way S. Seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/9pTSmHRsUu — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 10, 2024

The Seattle Department of Transportation and the Washington State Department of Transportation shared the fire, asking drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

Traffic is being diverted off to the Michigan Street exit.

On SR 99 northbound just south of E Marginal Way there is an incident blocking all lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 10, 2024

This is an ongoing story.

