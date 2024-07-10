Local

Firefighters respond to large fire next to 1st Avenue Bridge in Georgetown

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Brush fire halts traffic in South Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A large fire has halted traffic on State Route 99 as it burns next to the First Avenue bridge.

The fire is burning on First Avenue South and East Marginal Way South in Georgetown.

According to video from the scene, it appears several semi-trucks were on fire.

The Seattle Department of Transportation and the Washington State Department of Transportation shared the fire, asking drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

Traffic is being diverted off to the Michigan Street exit.

This is an ongoing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read