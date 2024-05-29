Local

Lanes I-405 reopen after Bellevue motorcycle crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Motorcycle v. car crash in Bellevue The crash on northbound I-405 happened near I-90. (WSDOT)

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car blocked several lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Bellevue.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The three right lanes were blocked near Interstate 90. All lanes reopened about 45 minutes later.

It is not yet known in anyone was hurt, but troopers and several fire trucks were at the scene.



