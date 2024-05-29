Lanes I-405 reopen after Bellevue motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car blocked several lanes of northbound Interstate 405 in Bellevue.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The three right lanes were blocked near Interstate 90. All lanes reopened about 45 minutes later.

It is not yet known in anyone was hurt, but troopers and several fire trucks were at the scene.

A collision on NB I-405 at I-90 in #Bellevue is blocking the right 3 lanes. Fire, State Patrol and Incident Response is on scene.



Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/isMkKWKGEl — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 29, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group