Lane closures on westbound I-90 in Bellevue start Monday night

Lane and ramp closures are set for westbound Interstate 90 in Bellevue for multiple nights beginning Monday, October 28, as part of the Sunset Creek fish passage project, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Crews are preparing for a lane shift in the I-90 Sunset Creek work zone, which could begin as early as the morning of Wednesday, October 30.

The planned closures will affect sections of westbound I-90 from as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, starting Monday and running through Saturday morning, November 2.

During these hours, drivers will encounter closures on the following ramps:

Westbound I-90 ramps leading to both northbound and southbound I-405

On-ramps to westbound I-90 from 148th and 150th Avenues Southeast

The 161st Avenue Southeast/Southeast Eastgate Way on-ramp to westbound I-90

The westbound I-90 off-ramp to 142nd Place Southeast

In addition to ramp closures, up to three lanes of westbound I-90 will also be closed for overnight work.

Drivers seeking access to westbound I-90 from Bellevue must use Richards Road or other points west of the Sunset Creek work zone or 180th Avenue Southeast to the east.

The closures allow contractors to paint new lane markings and install barriers for a new work zone along the left side of westbound I-90.

Once completed, the lane shift will redirect traffic to the right side of the freeway, guiding vehicles over a new bridge section above Sunset Creek.

WSDOT notes that the scheduled work is weather-dependent, with possible delays if overnight construction is postponed due to rain.

Any weather-related delays could push the lane shift to later in the week.

