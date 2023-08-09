Lakewood teen charged with alleged brutal murder over noise complaint

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A teenager is behind bars after he allegedly murdered a man during a dispute over a noise complaint.

Lakewood police say 17-year-old Brodey Brownwell allegedly murdered 64-year-old Leonard Williams at the Morning Tree Park Apartments on July 31.

Williams’ body was found outside a dumpster on the property. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office says Williams was stabbed six to seven times in the head or neck area.

“We’ve certainly had arguments, a couple of fights, but nothing that has gone to this level,” Sgt. Charles Porsche said.

The charging documents also state Brownwell recorded him stomping on the victim’s head through Snapchat. A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told officers Brownwell allegedly showed the video to them.

“You certainly shouldn’t be in fear of your life, or being assaulted, by going and having an adult conversation with somebody about their noise complaint,” Sgt. Porsche said.

We spoke to several people who live in the complex. They told us the complex is usually a quiet place to be, but the details of this incident are still incredibly jarring.

“It’s not even a reaction. That’s like scary to even know that. And to record it!? On Snapchat!? Yeah,” one woman said.

Brownwell has been charged with first-degree murder and assault in this case. He remains in custody on a $1.5 million dollar bond. The Pierce County Prosecutors Office told us Brownwell will be tried as an adult. His next court appearance is set for August 30 and his trial will begin September 25.

