Lakewood police detain three men who tried to rob convenience store leaving owner shot, injured

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three men were detained in connection to a reported shooting and attempted robbery at a local convenience store, Lakewood police said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon.

According to an X post from the Lakewood Police Department Wednesday, officers went to the McChord Mart at 5105 Solberg Drive Southwest about a reported shooting.

Police said three men tried to rob the store and assault its owner Wednesday. Then, there was a shooting outside the store, striking the owner.

The owner had a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers found and detained the men allegedly involved in the shooting.

There were no further details to provide at this time.

