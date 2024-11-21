Local

Lakewood police detain three men who tried to rob convenience store leaving owner shot, injured

By Clarissa Cowley, KIRO 7 News

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three men were detained in connection to a reported shooting and attempted robbery at a local convenience store, Lakewood police said in a post on X Wednesday afternoon.

According to an X post from the Lakewood Police Department Wednesday, officers went to the McChord Mart at 5105 Solberg Drive Southwest about a reported shooting.

Police said three men tried to rob the store and assault its owner Wednesday. Then, there was a shooting outside the store, striking the owner.

The owner had a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers found and detained the men allegedly involved in the shooting.

There were no further details to provide at this time.

