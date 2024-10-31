Lake Stevens Middle School crossing guard struck by car

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, crews from Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue answered a call about a person struck by a car in front of a school in Lake Stevens.

When crews arrived, they found a crossing guard working the afternoon shift at Lake Stevens Middle School had been struck by a car.

According to responding firefighters, the crossing guard, in their 30s, had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for care.

No students were injured.

There is no word on what led the driver to hit the crossing guard and if they will face any charges.

“We urge all drivers to be extra cautious when driving through school zones,” the Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue wrote in a Facebook post. “Please slow down, follow speed limits, and remain vigilant for crossing guards, students, and any crosswalk signage.”

