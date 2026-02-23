Lacey Woman in Puerto Vallarta as cartel continues retaliation chaos

SEATAC, Wash. — A woman from Lacey, Wash., and her partner were visiting Puerto Vallarta as cartel members have moved through the city in a rampage.

The conflict has disrupted international travel, leading to numerous flight cancellations.

The violence has involved bombings and the burning of vehicles, resulting in thick smoke visible from local resorts.

Christina Sabourin, a tourist from Lacey, observed the aftermath of the violence from her resort.

She reported seeing large amounts of smoke covering the city as cartel members retaliated against the Mexican government.

“And we walked outside to go to breakfast and we noticed there was some smoke outside,” Sabourin said.

She and her partner had visited the areas currently experiencing the most intense violence just two days prior. “We were actually down there two days ago in the area where they are at right now where they are doing all of the bombing and blowing up cars and stuff,” Sabourin said.

Despite the surrounding chaos, Sabourin reported that the atmosphere at her resort remains relatively calm.

She mentioned that while some guests were unable to leave as scheduled, families are still active in the resort area. “There’s kids down there. There’s families down there. People are eating at the restaurants. So, no one is freaking out right now. Not where we are,” Sabourin said.

She noted that some travelers who were scheduled to depart have been forced to stay. “There were some people that were supposed to leave today and they are still here,” she said.

Sabourin has been receiving messages from concerned friends and family in Western Washington regarding her status. “We’re safe. We’re ok where we are at right now. Of course, I love everybody. I’ve got a lot of people messaging me and asking me if we are safe. And right now, yes we are,” Sabourin said.

Jim Fuda, with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, provided safety guidance to travelers caught in overseas emergencies. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a low profile and planning for contingencies.

“The best thing is to stay unseen as best you can and like I said not stand out,” Fuda said.

He suggested that travelers should always consider their surroundings and potential exits. “I’d be thinking about what happens if this happens and what are my escape routes. Where can I go,” Fuda said.

Alaska Airlines has canceled up to 24 flights into three Mexican airports, including Puerto Vallarta, as cartels retaliate against the Mexican government.

An SEA spokesperson told KIRO7 that the situation has had little to no impact on overall operations at this time.

Sabourin and her partner are currently scheduled to fly home on Wednesday.

“At this point, we’re not supposed to leave til Wednesday. So, we don’t know how this might develop over the next couple of days,” Sabourin said.

