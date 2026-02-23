Lacey antique shop catches fire

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey Fire District says an antique shop along the Yelm Highway caught fire early Monday.

Pictures posted to Facebook shows heavy spoke coming from The Second Hand Rose antique shop near Yelm Highway Southeast and Summerset Drive Southeast.

Crews arrived and found a fire on the first floor, which had spread to a loft area on the second floor, according to Lacey Fire.

Heavy fire activity prevented firefighters from accessing inside the shop.

Yelm Highway was shut down and at the time of posting their release, it was expected to take hours to put the fire out.

