Kroger, Albertsons to rid itself of 124 stores in Washington

SEATTLE — If the planned mega-merger between Kroger and Albertsons is approved, 124 grocery stores in Washington state will be divested to a company out of Delaware with no ties to our state at all.
In fact, more stores would be sold-off in Washington state, than any other state involved in the merger.
Today, Kroger and Albertsons released the exact locations of all 124 stores, mostly Safeway and QFC, 16 of which are in Seattle.
This does not mean those stores would close.
Kroger and Albertsons said today no frontline workers would lose their jobs and no stores would close as a result of the merger, but all 124 stores would be transferred to a company called C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC.
“We have reached an agreement with C&S for an updated divestiture package that maintains Kroger’s commitments to customers, associates and communities, addresses concerns raised by regulators, and will further ensure that C&S can successfully operate the divested stores as they are operated today,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s Chairman and CEO. “Importantly, the updated divestiture plan continues to ensure no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages.
C&S is primarily a supplier of grocery stores and not an actual store operator.
“We are confident this expanded divestiture package will provide the stores, supporting assets and expert operators needed to ensure these stores continue to successfully serve their communities for many generations to come,” said Eric Winn, CEO of C&S. “C&S is a leader in the grocery industry, and we are excited for this expansion of our current retail business, which is a key part of our long-term growth strategy.”
Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing to stop the merger arguing the transaction would likely lead to some stores being closed.
The state of Washington is spending 6 million dollars hiring outside law firms in the lawsuit to stop the merger.
The Federal Trade Commission and the state of Colorado are suing too.
The trial is expected to start next month.
The following store will be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC.:
- Haggen — 1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn
- Safeway — 101 Auburn Way S, Auburn
- Albertsons — 2108 W Main St, Battle Ground
- Safeway — 904 W Main St, Battle Ground
- QFC — 201 NE State Route 300, Belfair
- QFC — 10116 NE 8th St, Bellevue
- QFC — 2636 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue
- QFC — 3550 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
- QFC — 15600 NE 8th St Ste K1, Bellevue
- QFC — 1510 145th Pl SE, Bellevue
- Haggen — 2814 Meridian, Bellingham
- Haggen — 1401 12th St, Bellingham
- Haggen — 210 36th St, Bellingham
- Haggen — 2900 Woburn St, Bellingham
- Safeway — 1275 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham
- Safeway — 21301 Hwy 410, Bonney Lake
- QFC — 18921 Bothell Way NE, Bothell
- QFC — 22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell
- Safeway — 20711 Bothell Hwy, Bothell
- Safeway — 1401 NE McWilliams Rd, Bremerton
- Safeway — 138 SW 148th St, Burien
- Haggen — 757 Haggen Dr, Burlington
- Safeway — 17023 SE 272nd St, Covington
- Safeway — 27035 Pacific Hwy S, Des Moines
- Safeway — 510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee
- QFC — 22828 100th Ave W, Edmonds
- Safeway — 400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg
- QFC — 1009 Monroe Ave, Enumclaw
- QFC — 2615 Broadway, Everett
- Safeway — 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett
- Safeway — 5802 134th Pl SE, Everett
- Safeway — 2109 SW 336th St, Federal Way
- Haggen — 1815 Main St, Ferndale
- Albertsons — 11330 51st Ave NW, Gig Harbor
- Safeway — 4831 Point Fosdick Dr. NW, Gig Harbor
- Safeway — 10105 224th St E, Graham
- QFC — 1540 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah
- Safeway — 735 NW Gilman Blvd Ste B, Issaquah
- Safeway — 1451 Highlands Dr NE, Issaquah
- Safeway — 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore
- QFC — 13304 SE 240th St, Kent
- Safeway — 13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent
- QFC — 11224 NE 124th St, Kirkland
- QFC — 425 Urban Plaza Ste 100, Kirkland
- Safeway — 12519 NE 85th St, Kirkland
- Safeway — 10020 NE 137th St, Kirkland
- QFC — 4775 Whitman Ln SE, Lacey
- Safeway — 4700 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
- Safeway — 717 State Route 9 NE, Lake Stevens
- Safeway — 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview
- QFC — 7500 196th St SW Ste B, Lynnwood
- Safeway — 19500 Hwy 99, Lynnwood
- QFC — 22131 SE 237th St, Maple Valley
- Safeway — 26916 Maple Valley Rd, Maple Valley
- Haggen — 3711 88th St NE, Marysville
- Safeway — 1258 State St, Marysville
- QFC — 8421 SE 68th St, Mercer Island
- QFC — 7823 SE 28th St, Mercer Island
- Safeway — 16304 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Mill Creek
- Safeway — 19651 Hwy 2, Monroe
- QFC — 22803 44th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace
- Safeway — 315 E College Way, Mt Vernon
- QFC — 11700 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo
- QFC — 6940 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle
- QFC — 460 E North Bend Way, North Bend
- Haggen — 31565 State Route 20 #1, Oak Harbor
- Haggen — 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW, Olympia
- Safeway — 4280 Martin Way E, Olympia
- QFC — 1890 Irondale Rd, Port Hadlock
- Albertsons — 1434 Olney Ave SE, Port Orchard
- Safeway — 3355 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard
- Safeway — 370 SW Sedgwick Rd, Port Orchard
- QFC — 515 Sheridan St, Port Townsend
- Safeway — 708 Shaw Rd, Puyallup
- Safeway — 611 S Meridian, Puyallup
- QFC — 15800 Redmond Way, Redmond
- QFC — 8867 161st Ave NE, Redmond
- QFC — 23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond
- Safeway — 15000 NE 24th, Redmond
- QFC — 4800 NE 4th St, Renton
- Safeway — 200 S 3rd St, Renton
- QFC — 2902 228th Ave SE, Sammamish
- QFC — 17847 1st Ave S, Seattle
- QFC — 1600 W Dravus St, Seattle
- QFC — 2500 SW Barton St, Seattle
- QFC — 1401 Broadway, Seattle
- QFC — 2707 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
- QFC — 1531 NE 145th St, Seattle
- QFC — 11100 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
- QFC — 4500 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle
- QFC — 9999 Holman Rd NW, Seattle
- QFC — 500 Mercer St, Seattle
- QFC — 4550 42nd Ave SW, Seattle
- QFC — 417 Broadway E #2, Seattle
- QFC — 5700 24th Ave NW, Seattle
- Safeway — 8340 15th Ave NW, Seattle
- Safeway — 2622 California Ave SW, Seattle
- Safeway — 7340 35th Ave NE, Seattle
- QFC — 990 E Washington St, Sequim
- Safeway — 600 Franklin St, Shelton
- QFC — 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline
- Haggen — 1301 Ave D, Snohomish
- Safeway — 1119 13th St, Snohomish
- Safeway — 2509 E 29th Ave, Spokane
- Safeway — 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane
- QFC — 27008 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood
- QFC — 11104 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma
- QFC — 4101 49th Ave NE, Tacoma
- Safeway — 1624 72nd St E, Tacoma
- Safeway — 2637 N Pearl St, Tacoma
- Safeway — 3842 Bridgeport Way, Tacoma
- Safeway — 705 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater
- Safeway — 500 Cleveland Ave SE, Tumwater
- QFC — 3505 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6701 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6711 NE 63rd St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 408 NE 81st St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 2615 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Ave Ste 500, Vancouver
- Safeway — 13023 NE Hwy 99 Ste 1, Vancouver
- Safeway — 3707 N Main St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 14300 NE 20th Ave, Vancouver
- Haggen — 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville
- Safeway — 5702 Summitview Ave, Yakima
©2024 Cox Media Group