Kroger, Albertsons to rid itself of 124 stores in Washington

SEATTLE — If the planned mega-merger between Kroger and Albertsons is approved, 124 grocery stores in Washington state will be divested to a company out of Delaware with no ties to our state at all.

In fact, more stores would be sold-off in Washington state, than any other state involved in the merger.

Today, Kroger and Albertsons released the exact locations of all 124 stores, mostly Safeway and QFC, 16 of which are in Seattle.

This does not mean those stores would close.

Kroger and Albertsons said today no frontline workers would lose their jobs and no stores would close as a result of the merger, but all 124 stores would be transferred to a company called C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC.

“We have reached an agreement with C&S for an updated divestiture package that maintains Kroger’s commitments to customers, associates and communities, addresses concerns raised by regulators, and will further ensure that C&S can successfully operate the divested stores as they are operated today,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s Chairman and CEO. “Importantly, the updated divestiture plan continues to ensure no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages.

C&S is primarily a supplier of grocery stores and not an actual store operator.

“We are confident this expanded divestiture package will provide the stores, supporting assets and expert operators needed to ensure these stores continue to successfully serve their communities for many generations to come,” said Eric Winn, CEO of C&S. “C&S is a leader in the grocery industry, and we are excited for this expansion of our current retail business, which is a key part of our long-term growth strategy.”

Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing to stop the merger arguing the transaction would likely lead to some stores being closed.

The state of Washington is spending 6 million dollars hiring outside law firms in the lawsuit to stop the merger.

The Federal Trade Commission and the state of Colorado are suing too.

The trial is expected to start next month.

The following store will be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC.:

Haggen — 1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn

Safeway — 101 Auburn Way S, Auburn

Albertsons — 2108 W Main St, Battle Ground

Safeway — 904 W Main St, Battle Ground

QFC — 201 NE State Route 300, Belfair

QFC — 10116 NE 8th St, Bellevue

QFC — 2636 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue

QFC — 3550 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue

QFC — 15600 NE 8th St Ste K1, Bellevue

QFC — 1510 145th Pl SE, Bellevue

Haggen — 2814 Meridian, Bellingham

Haggen — 1401 12th St, Bellingham

Haggen — 210 36th St, Bellingham

Haggen — 2900 Woburn St, Bellingham

Safeway — 1275 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham

Safeway — 21301 Hwy 410, Bonney Lake

QFC — 18921 Bothell Way NE, Bothell

QFC — 22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell

Safeway — 20711 Bothell Hwy, Bothell

Safeway — 1401 NE McWilliams Rd, Bremerton

Safeway — 138 SW 148th St, Burien

Haggen — 757 Haggen Dr, Burlington

Safeway — 17023 SE 272nd St, Covington

Safeway — 27035 Pacific Hwy S, Des Moines

Safeway — 510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee

QFC — 22828 100th Ave W, Edmonds

Safeway — 400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg

QFC — 1009 Monroe Ave, Enumclaw

QFC — 2615 Broadway, Everett

Safeway — 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett

Safeway — 5802 134th Pl SE, Everett

Safeway — 2109 SW 336th St, Federal Way

Haggen — 1815 Main St, Ferndale

Albertsons — 11330 51st Ave NW, Gig Harbor

Safeway — 4831 Point Fosdick Dr. NW, Gig Harbor

Safeway — 10105 224th St E, Graham

QFC — 1540 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah

Safeway — 735 NW Gilman Blvd Ste B, Issaquah

Safeway — 1451 Highlands Dr NE, Issaquah

Safeway — 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore

QFC — 13304 SE 240th St, Kent

Safeway — 13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent

QFC — 11224 NE 124th St, Kirkland

QFC — 425 Urban Plaza Ste 100, Kirkland

Safeway — 12519 NE 85th St, Kirkland

Safeway — 10020 NE 137th St, Kirkland

QFC — 4775 Whitman Ln SE, Lacey

Safeway — 4700 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey

Safeway — 717 State Route 9 NE, Lake Stevens

Safeway — 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview

QFC — 7500 196th St SW Ste B, Lynnwood

Safeway — 19500 Hwy 99, Lynnwood

QFC — 22131 SE 237th St, Maple Valley

Safeway — 26916 Maple Valley Rd, Maple Valley

Haggen — 3711 88th St NE, Marysville

Safeway — 1258 State St, Marysville

QFC — 8421 SE 68th St, Mercer Island

QFC — 7823 SE 28th St, Mercer Island

Safeway — 16304 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Mill Creek

Safeway — 19651 Hwy 2, Monroe

QFC — 22803 44th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace

Safeway — 315 E College Way, Mt Vernon

QFC — 11700 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo

QFC — 6940 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle

QFC — 460 E North Bend Way, North Bend

Haggen — 31565 State Route 20 #1, Oak Harbor

Haggen — 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW, Olympia

Safeway — 4280 Martin Way E, Olympia

QFC — 1890 Irondale Rd, Port Hadlock

Albertsons — 1434 Olney Ave SE, Port Orchard

Safeway — 3355 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard

Safeway — 370 SW Sedgwick Rd, Port Orchard

QFC — 515 Sheridan St, Port Townsend

Safeway — 708 Shaw Rd, Puyallup

Safeway — 611 S Meridian, Puyallup

QFC — 15800 Redmond Way, Redmond

QFC — 8867 161st Ave NE, Redmond

QFC — 23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond

Safeway — 15000 NE 24th, Redmond

QFC — 4800 NE 4th St, Renton

Safeway — 200 S 3rd St, Renton

QFC — 2902 228th Ave SE, Sammamish

QFC — 17847 1st Ave S, Seattle

QFC — 1600 W Dravus St, Seattle

QFC — 2500 SW Barton St, Seattle

QFC — 1401 Broadway, Seattle

QFC — 2707 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

QFC — 1531 NE 145th St, Seattle

QFC — 11100 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

QFC — 4500 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle

QFC — 9999 Holman Rd NW, Seattle

QFC — 500 Mercer St, Seattle

QFC — 4550 42nd Ave SW, Seattle

QFC — 417 Broadway E #2, Seattle

QFC — 5700 24th Ave NW, Seattle

Safeway — 8340 15th Ave NW, Seattle

Safeway — 2622 California Ave SW, Seattle

Safeway — 7340 35th Ave NE, Seattle

QFC — 990 E Washington St, Sequim

Safeway — 600 Franklin St, Shelton

QFC — 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline

Haggen — 1301 Ave D, Snohomish

Safeway — 1119 13th St, Snohomish

Safeway — 2509 E 29th Ave, Spokane

Safeway — 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane

QFC — 27008 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood

QFC — 11104 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma

QFC — 4101 49th Ave NE, Tacoma

Safeway — 1624 72nd St E, Tacoma

Safeway — 2637 N Pearl St, Tacoma

Safeway — 3842 Bridgeport Way, Tacoma

Safeway — 705 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater

Safeway — 500 Cleveland Ave SE, Tumwater

QFC — 3505 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver

Safeway — 6701 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver

Safeway — 6711 NE 63rd St, Vancouver

Safeway — 408 NE 81st St, Vancouver

Safeway — 2615 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver

Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Ave Ste 500, Vancouver

Safeway — 13023 NE Hwy 99 Ste 1, Vancouver

Safeway — 3707 N Main St, Vancouver

Safeway — 14300 NE 20th Ave, Vancouver

Haggen — 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville

Safeway — 5702 Summitview Ave, Yakima

