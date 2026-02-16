Kīlauea volcano stops activity after erupting for nearly 10 hours

HAWAII — The Kīlauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island stopped erupting on Sunday after flowing for almost 10 hours.

At its highest, the fountain of lava soared 1,300 feet in the air from the south vent, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The plume of smoke reached an altitude of around 35,000 feet.

USGS estimates that about 15 million cubic yards of lava covered the surrounding area.

This is the 42nd episode of volcanic activity since Kīlauea started erupting in December of last year.

In addition to lava, the eruption sent gas and solid material, such as tephra, into the air, which could endanger people visiting Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.

Despite the eruption activity stopping at around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday night, the area remains at a Watch warning level.

Kīlauea Update: Episode 42 Summary



Lava fountaining from the north and south vents in Halemaʻumaʻu stopped at 11:38 PM HST, Feb 15 after 9 hrs 48 mins of activity.



🌋 Peak fountain heights: South ~400 m (1300 ft), North ~300 m (1000 ft).

💨 Plume reached 35,000 ft; light ash &… pic.twitter.com/BsdWwHhdgo — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) February 16, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group