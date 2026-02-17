Kittitas deputies looking for two men who approached juvenile girl in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who approached a juvenile girl on February 14 in Cle Elum.

The girl told authorities the incident happened late that morning on Lower Peoh Point Road and said two men approached her in a dark SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators ask anyone with dashcam or security camera footage in that area during the late morning to contact Kittcom at 509-925-8534 and ask for Deputy Logan Nicholson.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says there have been no other reports of similar activity in the area.

