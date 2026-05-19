Kittens born in undercarriage of Yakima police patrol vehicle

YAKIMA, Wash. — Over the weekend, a Yakima police officer discovered tiny stowaways underneath a patrol vehicle.

Officers Peckham and Rosales heard little cries of distress coming from the undercarriage of the vehicle and saw that an entire litter of kittens had been born inside.

Yakima police said the kitten rescue took quite some time, and one little kitten refused to come out.

Employees at a nearby Jiffy Lube were able to get underneath the car and get the last kitten out.

All the kittens have been placed with the Underground Community Cat Rescue.

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