Kitten found dumped under Snohomish Co. highway gets the purrrrfect home

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — It’s the purrrfect ending for a kitten who had a tragic start to life.

The pet, who was found dumped in a garbage bag under the Highway 2 trestle with its siblings, found a loving home.

The case was part of a Snohomish County Animal Control Investigation, and one of the officers decided to foster the newborn.

The Everett Animal Shelter says that the officer chose to adopt Toast, who has now been renamed to Henry.

The shelter says, no surprise to them, the officer fell in love with the kitten and couldn’t say goodbye.

“Cases like this are sad and affect us all, but we choose to focus on the good and positivity that flows when we all unite through animal welfare. Thanks for supporting Toast and rooting for him, his life was worth the fight,” they wrote online.

At last check, the investigation into who dumped the kittens was ongoing. If you witnessed any suspicious activity on the morning of Feb. 21 or have video footage that could help identify those responsible, contact Snohomish County Animal Services at 425-388-3440 or animalservices@snoco.org.

