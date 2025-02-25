Newborn kittens found in bag under Snohomish County highway

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County Animal Services says four newborn kittens were found abandoned in a garbage bag under the westbound side of the U.S. Highway 2 Trestle.

Now they’re trying to find the person who left them.

Workers say the kittens were found on Feb. 21 around 11:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue Southeast and Home Acres Road.

The surviving kittens were rushed to the Everett Animal Shelter for immediate medical treatment and evaluation.

As of now, Snohomish County Animal Services has no leads in the investigation, so they’re asking anyone who might know something to reach out.

If you witnessed any suspicious activity on the morning of Feb. 21 or have video footage that could help identify those responsible, contact Snohomish County Animal Services at 425-388-3440 or animalservices@snoco.org.





