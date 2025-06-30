Kitsap deputies say 19-year-old suspect in drive-by shooting also kicked woman in separate incident

A 19-year-old Port Orchard man was arrested Sunday night following a drive-by shooting in Olalla and a separate assault in unincorporated Bremerton, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began investigating after multiple people called 911 around 10:20 p.m. Sunday to report gunfire in the 12900 block of Hadfield Road Southeast in Olalla.

Shortly afterward, additional callers reported more shots fired near the Olalla Food Center, located in the 12600 block of Olalla Valley Road.

No injuries were reported at either scene.

Detectives recovered evidence at both shooting locations and identified a vehicle believed to be involved.

Authorities say nearly two dozen shots were fired between the two locations.

Hours later, deputies responded to a separate 911 call reporting an assault at 520 South National Avenue in unincorporated Bremerton.

A caller reported seeing a man repeatedly kick a woman while she was on the ground.

Deputies confirmed the assault suspect was the same person believed to be involved in the earlier shootings.

The 19-year-old later turned himself in and was booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

He is being held on suspicion of drive-by shooting, first-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

