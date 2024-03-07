Kitsap County woman with alleged double DUI limit in court for fatal accident

A 21-year-old woman with allegedly double the state’s blood-alcohol limit appeared in Kitsap County court Wednesday, accused of causing an accident that killed a man.

The woman, identified as Baylijo Williams, 21, was in Kitsap County court Monday, where prosecutors outlined a long list of driving infractions, including speeding, improper passing, and racing.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies say the Williams was driving a Camaro southbound on Jackson Avenue Southeast when it struck a Toyota Sienna just north of Southeast Devonshire Place near Port Orchard.

Police say the Camaro was going at a high speed when it hit the Sienna from behind, sending the minivan off the road where it hit a tree. The Camaro crossed the center line and went off the road.

A man in his 50s to 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Sienna and a passenger were taken to Tacoma General Hospital. The driver was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition. A passenger who was first taken to St. Michaels Medical Center was also taken to Harborview.

The passenger in the front seat of the Camaro was taken to Tacoma General Hospital. A passenger sitting in the back seat had minor injuries.

Williams was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Gig Harbor where a breathalyzer test showed she had a blood alcohol reading of .16. Washington’s legal limit is .08.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

A judge set bail for the Camaro’s driver at $1 million. She is currently in the Kitsap County Jail.









©2024 Cox Media Group