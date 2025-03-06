A family mourns after their beloved son, brother is killed in USPS facility in Tukwila

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A Puyallup family is remembering 27-year-old Edward Poloka, a United States Postal Service worker murdered inside a Tukwila distribution center on Tuesday.

KIRO 7 spoke with Poloka’s family about the tragedy. They have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

“In my mind, I was trying to process it like, the kind of person my brother is that shouldn’t happen,” said Kilbella Poloka.

Killbella is the eldest of six sisters. Edward is third in line, but the only brother and son in their big family.

“He’s the only one and that’s why it’s so hard for me. I have only one son and it’s so hard for me,” said Peti Poloka, Edward’s other.

The family shared memories of him with KIRO 7. They described him as goofy, lighthearted and caring.

“My brother was a very loving person. Whoever I bring to the house or whoever comes into our life, he loves them like his own,” Killbella added.

“Someone you can cry to and give you a big hug,” said Blessing Uipo, his younger sister.

“He was loved and known for his funny jokes,” said Amata Poloka, his older sister.

Amata says she and Edward worked at the USPS facility in Tukwila. She can’t believe she won’t see her brother there ever again.

“I’d go to work and I’ll be able to walk the floor and go check up on him. See if he had food,” Amata said.

Edward’s younger sister, Alice, also worked with him. Sadly, driving there together is now a piece of the past.

“He was my ride to work and ride home. We would always go eat after work,” Alice said.

His future is also cut short with his girlfriend and soon-to-be fiancé.

“He was very patient was kind. He was a protector and a provider. You will never never find that kind of person this time of day. He’s very he was one of a kind,” said Veronica Faamatuainu, Edward’s girlfriend.

The family seeks closure in his murder, but they feel that it was taken from them too.

“I wanted to ask the other guy who shot him why why did you shoot my teddy bear. Like why,” said Killbella.

Tukwila police say the suspect took his own life Tuesday night, as officers moved in to arrest him.

“When I found out this morning that he died, it was another heartbreak because now there’s no justice for my brother,” Killbella said.

