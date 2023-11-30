Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding 4 murder suspects

POULSBO, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Detective is asking the public to help them find four people who they say are related to the murder of Brandon Egeler in Poulsbo.

Egeler was killed on October 3, 2023.

The suspects’ names are Gerald Elkins, John McConaghy, Jessica Freeman, and Patrick Barnes.

All four have active warrants for their arrest and are refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

“Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals.” said a spokesperson.

